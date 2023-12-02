New drivers warned to avoid Snoqualmie Pass amid first big snowstorm of the season

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The first big snowstorm of the season is already hitting the passes and it’s only expected to get worse throughout the weekend!

With ice and snow on the roads, drivers are advised to take it slow on the roads and to keep an eye out for road conditions.

On Friday morning, there were about 30 trucks that piled up and spun out on I-90 eastbound at the Snoqualmie pass.

“About a quarter of the traffic traveling over I-90 is freight vehicles. Freight vehicles have different rules for chaining up. So traction tires are required. They have to chain up in the designated chain of areas,” said Summer Derry, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

One truck driver told KIRO 7 that he secured chains on the big wheeler but remained cautious on the roads.

“The chains don’t like it when you go fast. And you just have to keep your mind on the fact that you’re in rough terrain, you have to be mindful of the cars around you because they don’t always know what they’re doing especially around trucks,” said Thomas-Jonh Begetis.

As for other drivers heading through the passes this weekend, be sure to keep your distance from these big rigs.

“Just caution, stay behind vehicle, watch the distance, watch around you and not in a hurry. I’m not going fast, no reason to go fast. I’m gonna get there eventually,” saif Denise Makepeace who was driving to Leavenworth with her family.

You can also plan ahead by filling your gas tank and packing warm clothes, blankets, and food in case you have car trouble!

Even though snow plows are making good progress, make sure your tires are in good condition.

WSDOT urges anyone coming out through the pass for the first time this weekend- to delay your trip and reschedule.

Be aware of chain requirements and know how to put them on.

If you don’t and they are required, you could risk getting a $500 fine from Washington State Patrol.

©2023 Cox Media Group