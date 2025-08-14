New details released about third SEA escapee this year

SEATTLE — We are now learning more about the man who escaped police custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this week.

Police found John Nino in Tacoma, less than 24 hours after he escaped.

Investigators say this is the third time a prisoner escaped SEA this year.

Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Wright tells us that extraditing prisoners via planes is common practice.

“It was a pretty standard process, we do about 250 of these a year,” Wright said.

One of those transfers was 20-year-old John Nino. He was convicted of robbery in Thurston County and has at least one gun-related charge in King County.

Court documents show Nino was arrested in September 2024 for unlawful possession of a machine gun. He was on home monitoring and cut off an ankle monitor on June 20th, which prompted a warrant out for his arrest, officials say.

“This is someone who chose to flee the state and go to New Mexico and as a young kid who knows what he’s thinking or not thinking,” Wright said.

On Tuesday, the transport went wrong.

“He was in arm restraints, but they don’t wear leg restraints during these transports, at some point he broke for it outran officers and to garage toward light rail,” Wright said.

Wright tells us inmates’ legs aren’t cuffed so they don’t draw attention to themselves in public.

“You’re seeing somebody in a full orange jump suit, entirely shackled, surrounded by officers wearing full gear, that would worry and frighten people.”

Nino was found and arrested in Tacoma less than 24 hours later. Wright tells us he was found in the passenger seat of a car. He said Nino was picked up without any issues.

“Now that he’s been caught he’s looking at definitely years in prison,” Wright said.

This is the third time in four months a prisoner escaped from the airport. Each time, a different law enforcement agency was in charge.

In May, 28-year-old Sedric Stevenson escaped private security.

In July, DOC officials say a man escaped ICE custody while in a car at the airport.

And this week, Nino escaped DOC officers at SEA.

Now, Wright has a message for anyone else who might think about escaping.

“You’re going to get caught, get taken into custody, and in this case you will face much more serious consequences than you were from your original sentence.”

DOC officers say the people who hid and drove Nino around will also be arrested and charged for hiding a fugitive.

He is currently scheduled to face a judge on August 20th.

©2025 Cox Media Group