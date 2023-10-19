New details emerge in vicious Beacon Hill light rail attacks

SEATTLE — New details have emerged in the two vicious and random attacks at the Beacon Hill light rail station.

The King County prosecutor just charged 39-year-old Richard Aaron Gordon with assault in the first degree with a deadly weapon and assault in the second and fourth degrees.

A man and a woman in their 60s were hit in the head with a hammer on September 28.

According to charging documents, Gordon told the woman he was going to kill her.

And this is not the first time he’s threatened to do so. Documents also say Gordon threatened his ex-boyfriend with a hammer multiple times.

On September 4, documents say Gordon called and reported that the staff at Bailey-Boushay House, an inpatient long-term care facility, were trying to kill him and that he had a “little crowbar thing.” Later that month, he called again threatening to assault the staff.

He remains in jail on $1 million bail.





