New crisis and suicide prevention services available for Native, Indigenous people in WA

WASHINGTON — The Native & Strong Lifeline, Washington’s suicide-prevention, crisis, and help line for all Native and Indigenous people in the state, now has a text and chat feature for those in need of its services.

“These new options expand the line’s efforts to provide culturally affirming support for American Indian and Alaska Native people experiencing thoughts of suicide, substance use concerns, mental health crises, or emotional distress,” the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said in a release.

How to contact the Native & Strong Lifeline:

Call : 988 then press 4

: 988 then press 4 Text : N8V to 988

: N8V to 988 Chat: Select the “All Native people in Washington state” box in the pre-chat survey when chatting online.

According to researchers, Native communities have the highest suicide rates of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.

“Adding text and chat services aims to provide more access to care that centers on the lived experiences, traditions, and wisdom of Native people,” the DOH said.

The Native & Strong Lifeline is the only line in the nation entirely staffed and operated by Native crisis counselors. Tribal members and descendants closely tied to their communities answer all calls, texts, and chats.

Each counselor is fully trained in crisis intervention.

“Adding chat and text to our lifeline expands access, ensuring more of our people can reach out in a way that feels safe and comfortable to them. As Indigenous people, we know that caring for one another is the foundation of prevention,” shared Skyler Nomee, Native & Strong Lifeline chat and text coordinator. “We remain committed to servicing our communities and all Indigenous relatives in Washington with compassion, empathy, respect and true understanding.”

The Native & Strong Lifeline is free, confidential, and available 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Suicide is preventable, and specialized support can make a difference. These new services provide an opportunity to bring Native and Indigenous people additional options for support through 988,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH.

