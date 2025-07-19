Negotiations between Republic Services and Boston Teamsters fall through

BOSTON, Mass. — Teamsters Local Union No. 25 in Boston says that they were unable to reach an agreement Friday during a bargaining session with Republic Services in response to a strike by garbage collectors.

The teamsters representing garbage collectors in Boston reported that the waste disposal company held a 5-hour caucus and later attended the bargaining session, refusing to agree to wage increases or a more comprehensive insurance plan.

Tom Mari, President of Teamsters Local Union No. 25, said that Republic Services said it would punish employees for picket line activities, insisted on installing cameras in trucks as a disciplinary tool, and wouldn’t allow drivers to honor picket lines.

“I promised the company that we would recommend its acceptance, and the employees would return to work on Saturday, but, once again, Republic refused to negotiate,” Mari said.

“Obviously, we have no choice but to continue our strike until Republic comes to its senses.”

This comes as Republic Services’ garbage collectors in Washington, who are represented by the Teamsters Local 252, are striking in solidarity with workers in Boston.

Republic Services claims that Teamsters have been picketing at their locations in King and Snohomish counties and drop-off locations.

They also claim that Teamsters from Boston deployed the picketers to cause problems.

“Most of these picketers are not Republic Services employees, do not live or work in the Seattle area, and some aren’t even in the waste industry. They have been deployed by the Teamsters in Boston with one goal: disrupt service. Our employees want to work, but the Teamsters are threatening them with fines and loss of representation and benefits if they cross the picket line,” Republic Services said in a statement to KIRO 7.

Teamsters Local 252 is scheduled to meet for negotiations with Republic Services on July 30.

