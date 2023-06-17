Neglected animals dropped off at Tacoma animal shelter

Multiple animals, some injured and some abandoned, were dropped off at a Tacoma animal shelter Thursday, according to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The animals included a pitbull missing a tailbone and three cats covered in feces and urine.

The 2-year-old pitbull named Trout was found running loose in the Tacoma area and brought in by a member of the community.

Trout arrived at the shelter with skin, tissue and his tailbone missing from his tail, leaving a deep and exposed wound.

“This poor dog was suffering greatly when he arrived at our shelter,” says Dr. Bennett, the chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We immediately wrapped his tail and started him on antibiotics and pain medication. He will need a tail amputation as soon as possible to avoid life-threatening infection and to live a pain-free life.”

Three cats were dropped off just two hours later after another community member found three large garbage bags outside the Federal Way Community Center.

Each bag contained a neglected cat in a feces-caked crate.

The Humane Society is accepting donations to help with Trout’s surgery and medical care for the abandoned cats. Donations can be made at thehumanesociety.org.

