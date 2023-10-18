Necropsy reveals how orca Tokitae died from kidney failure, several chronic illnesses

MIAMI, Fla. — A necropsy of the orca Tokitae released this week revealed that she died from a combination of old age and numerous chronic illnesses.

The necropsy was released by the Miami Seaquarium on Tuesday. It pointed to kidney failure as the exact cause of death, although the necropsy also found that she had acute bronchointerstitial pneumonia, renal degeneration, and a chronic heart condition where her cardiac valves had degenerated.

The 57-year-old orca died suddenly on Aug. 18. Before her death there were plans to release the orca back into her home waters before Thanksgiving.

She was the last southern resident killer whale left in captivity. She had been captured off Whidbey Island over 50 years ago.

Her remains were returned to Washington in late September. The Lummi Nation scheduled a private traditional water ceremony to spread her ashes.

