Nearly half of missing pets vanish during Seattle’s summer months, study reveals

New data from PetRadar revealed pets in Seattle go missing at an alarming rate over the summer.

PetRadar showed that nearly half of all missing pets in Seattle were reported during the summer, a 44% spike as the temperatures rose.

Summer clear outlier for missing Seattle pets

A dataset provided by PetRadar encompassed more than 200,000 missing pets reported globally, and listed Seattle’s summer months as the clear outlier for when pets go missing.

Other seasons in the study included 28% of Seattle’s pets went missing in the Spring, and the lowest season was 9% in the winter, according to PetRadar.

PetRadar attributed Seattle’s high summer numbers to the various ways pet owners react to the heat.

“The summer months bring longer days, open windows, and more outdoor activities, all of which can increase the risk of pets slipping away unnoticed,” PetRadar stated. “Local parks and backyards become busier, and doors are left open more often, giving curious pets more chances to wander.”

The founder of PetRadar, David Olthaar, shared advice for Seattle’s pet owners and how to keep them accounted for. Olthaar noted Seattle had a noticeable jump every summer, and block parties, fireworks, and Seafair can be overwhelming for pets, leading to their escape.

“It only takes a moment for a startled dog or cat to slip out,” Olthaar said. “Taking simple steps, like checking fences and keeping pets indoors during loud celebrations, can make a big difference.

Additional pet safety tips for trimming down Seattle’s 44% of missing pets over the summer include:

Microchipping each pet and providing updated information.

Equipping a secure collar with a visible ID tag.

Keep pets in a secured room when doors and windows are open.

Inspect fences, gates, and screens for gaps or weak spots.

Choose a trusted friend or family member to pet sit when traveling.

National Lost Pet Prevention Month in July has been dedicated to educating pet owners on keeping their pets safe, held during the season when missing pet reports were at their highest.

As the heat ramps up, follow PetRadar’s tips and spend extra time to ensure each pet is safe and secure before venturing out for Seattle’s summer festivities.

