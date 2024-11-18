Nearly 10k customers without power in North Seattle

Nearly 10,000 customers were without power Sunday night, according to Seattle City Light.

At 3:10 p.m., 4,809 customers in the Ballard and Sunset Hill neighborhoods lost power, followed by an additional 4,440 customers at 4:31 p.m.

In a statement, Seattle City Light said wires were down at 8th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 47th Street, which caused the first outage.

A KIRO 7 viewer said she heard a transformer blow right before the second outage.

According to Seattle City Light, power is expected to be restored by 12:12 a.m. Monday.

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.) Unfortunately, the outage in Ballard has grown to ~9,250 customers out. There is a second outage... Posted by Seattle City Light on Sunday, November 17, 2024

