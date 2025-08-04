Nearly 100 pets out of Tacoma humane thanks to free adoption event

TACOMA, Wash. — During its “Clear the Shelter” event this past weekend, nearly 100 animals have left the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce-County (HSTPC) for either forever homes or fostering.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, adoption fees were waived for the pets.

According to HSTPC, there were nearly 200 pets-- including dogs, cats, and rabbits-- were available for adoption at the shelter, with more than 300 others in foster homes becoming available daily.

In total, 79 pets were adopted during the event, plus an additional 15 placed in foster-to-adopt arrangements.

Learn more about the adoption process at HSTPC here.

