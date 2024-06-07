Navy veteran accused of shooting and killing Renton teen in custody

RENTON, Wash. — A navy veteran out of Newcastle is behind bars at the King County Jail after allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old outside a store at a Renton shopping center Wednesday evening.

Renton Police say the 51-year-old confronted three teenagers outside the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, got into an argument with them, then a fight broke until finally, the man shot one of the teens 7 times.

“You can’t go anywhere without being afraid of anyone around you. Day or night. Young or old. It doesn’t really matter,” LeAnn Coats, who plans on moving from Renton, said.

The suspect made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the King County Jail courtroom. His defense attorney claims that the navy veteran saw the 3 teens with what appeared to be guns walk toward the sporting goods store.

He allegedly feared for his daughter’s safety since she was inside, that’s why he decided to confront them. Investigators say it appears the teens were returning BB guns to the store.

KIRO 7 went back to the scene on Thursday and spoke with multiple neighboring businesses about the shooting. Jonas Sternberg, the owner of Sierra Fish Pets, says his store closed for the night when the shooting happened.

“I got a text from an old employee that said look what happened in the shopping center. And I was just shocked. Just shocked,” Sternberg said.

Sternberg says this definitely brings up safety concerns for his store and customers as well as the entire shopping center. He says the thing is truly upsetting.

“What possesses somebody to get into an altercation and somebody to pull a gun? That’s a whole other level and whole other story,” Sternberg said.

What is also upsetting to a lot of people in Renton is the fact the King County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a training exercise right next to the shopping center and down the road the City of Renton was holding a public safety forum.

“It feels like nowadays we talk about it so much and we say things need to be fixed and things need to be solved and all, but what’s actually happening? Nothing. So, it’s time that we actually start making change instead of just talking about how change needs to happen,” Coats said.

The suspect has not been charged which is why KIRO 7 is not naming him. He remains in custody at this time and his bail has been set for $2 million dollars.

