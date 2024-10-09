Navigating Amazon Prime Day: How to make sure you're getting the best deal

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon Prime Day is officially here. The biannual two-day shopping event means discounts for shoppers and brings in significant revenue to Amazon and its independent sellers.

“I’d say generally I get 25-45% off,” said Nathan Mussiett in Seattle.

Amazon Prime members can find deals on everything from everyday items to big-ticket tech products.

But how do you know you’re getting a good deal?

Amazon is currently facing a class action lawsuit that alleges deceptive pricing strategies to make shoppers believe they’re getting a better deal.

According to the lawsuit, Amazon misled shoppers by displaying inflated “List Prices” on Fire TVs, creating the illusion of significant discounts that did not exist.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, claims that Amazon consistently used false reference prices to make it appear that consumers were getting steep, time-limited bargains on Fire TV models.

In reality, the products were allegedly sold at prices much lower than the advertised “List Prices” for months before the sale.

A spokesperson for the company said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Amazon does display a warning next to “list prices” warning consumers that list prices are based on suggested retail prices and aren’t necessarily the prices that retailers have recently paid.

“What they’re trying to do is get consumers to see the deal,” said Kevin Chase, an assistant professor of marketing at Washington State University. “And kind of play into that fear of missing out.”

Chase said it’s a strategy that’s been used by retailers for years.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this practice,” he said. “I would say, with less reputable retailers. It’s been going on for decades.”

To ensure you’re getting an accurate discount, consider tracking prices.

“I constantly look on Amazon so I kind of keep track and see the numbers,” said shopper Alvilynn Kumagai.

There are tools available to help.

Camel Camel Camel tracks Amazon prices for you and can show you how far they’ve dropped.

You might also want to be mindful of “doom scrolling” on Amazon during major sale events to avoid impulse buys.

“It’s almost the same as when you’re in the grocery store and you see an item that’s at the checkout line,” Chase said.

Compare prices with other retailers too, as several other retailers have started offering flash sales to coincide with Prime Day.





