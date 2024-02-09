Local

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Snoqualmie

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Snoqualmie

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters in Snoqualmie are investigating reports of a natural gas leak in Snoqualmie Friday morning.

Units with Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Snoqualmie Fire Department evacuated people near the 7800 block of Center Boulevard Southeast, across the street from the Snoqualmie Library.

According to a post on X, everyone was evacuated safely and crews are working to ventilate the property.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read