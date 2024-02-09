Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Firefighters in Snoqualmie are investigating reports of a natural gas leak in Snoqualmie Friday morning.

Units with Eastside Fire & Rescue and the Snoqualmie Fire Department evacuated people near the 7800 block of Center Boulevard Southeast, across the street from the Snoqualmie Library.

According to a post on X, everyone was evacuated safely and crews are working to ventilate the property.

EF&R units are on scene assisting @SnoqualmieFire on a natural gas leak near the 7800 blk of Center Blvd SE. All occupants have been evacuated safely and crews are ventilating the property. pic.twitter.com/ydQlHCHa3i — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 9, 2024

