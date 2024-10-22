National Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26 helps curb drug addiction, overdose in Seattle area

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration announced in mid-October the 27th semi-annual event they host to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by throwing away potentially lethal, unused, or unwanted drugs.

On Oct. 26, the North and Southwest precincts of the city police departments will help the community and service as drop-off locations between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the department said in an announcement on its website. The service is free and anonymous. Visit the department’s precinct map here.

“In April, Americans turned in 335 tons (over 670,136 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 4,800 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,600 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 26 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 18.5 million pounds—more than 9,200 tons—of pills,” the department said.

The U.S. drug overdose epidemic is a “clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the department said.

The drug take-back initiative reflects the DEA’s dedication to American safety and health. The annual day encourages people to remove unnecessary prescriptions from their homes as a “measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” the department said.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs click here.

