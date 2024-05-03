Naked man admits to smoking meth before breaking into home with kids inside

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tuesday night Olympia police say a man broke into a home with two young children inside after smoking meth.

The suspect came in through the back door and stripped naked.

A terrified parent barricaded themselves in a bathroom with their baby and called 9-1-1. Another child, an 8-year-old, was in his bedroom.

Police got the parent and kids out of the home before dealing with the naked suspect who was in another bathroom.

The suspect admitted to smoking meth earlier in the night. He was booked into jail for residential burglary.

