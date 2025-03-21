Music equipment stolen from beloved Olympia nonprofit

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A beloved nonprofit in Olympia that supports youth through music is asking for the community’s help.

The Bridge Music Project says thieves broke into their headquarters last week and stole dozens of instruments.

Now, they’re raising money to try and replace what was taken.

“These are tools that young artists rely on to express themselves, process trauma, and grow through music,” Executive Director Bobby Williams wrote on the online fundraiser page.

“What’s most upsetting is that The Bridge is meant to be a safe and supportive space. This violation goes beyond stolen equipment. It shakes the sense of security we’ve worked so hard to build for our youth,” Williams continued.

The nonprofit has filed a police report and hopes to catch the people responsible.

Those who want to donate can do so on the nonprofit’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.

The Bridge Music Project has also set up an Amazon registry where people can directly buy the organization replacement items such as guitars and drums. You can visit the page by clicking here.

“If you believe in The Bridge’s mission to empower youth through music, now is the time to stand with us,” Williams said. “Every contribution—big or small—helps us rebuild, recover, and continue this important work.”

