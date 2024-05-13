The Museum of Flight awards 16 high school students scholarships worth $276,000

SEATTLE — On May 9, the Museum of Flight awarded $276,000 in scholarships to 16 students who have participated in the Museum of Flight’s education programs or were enrolled in Raisbeck Aviation High School.

In all, 27 school districts were represented by 77 applicants from various racial and economic diversity.

“The Museum’s education programs are designed to guide students’ inspiration, exploration and preparation of space and aviation topics. These annual scholarships create a unique bridge from the Museum’s programs to the students’ next steps in their education and careers,” the Museum’s Vice President of Education, Dr. Dana Riley Black said.

The 16 recipients represented a total of nine school districts across western Washington.

You can read about the students and their awards at museumoflight.org

©2024 Cox Media Group