Mumford & Sons announces summer concert at Gorge Amphitheatre

GEORGE, Wash. — Mumford & Sons announced a stop in Washington this summer.

The British folk-rock band will be playing the Gorge Amphitheatre on July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s part of the group’s RUSHMERE Tour.

Their new album came out today.

Mumford & Sons formed in 2007 in London. They have released five studio albums: Sigh No More, Babel, Wilder Mind, Delta, and Rushmere. They’re known for songs such as Little Lion Man, I Will Wait, and The Cave.

Their group’s first show of the tour is in Bend, Oregon, on June 5.

Presale for tickets begins on April 2 at 10:00 a.m.

General admission goes on sale on April 4 at 10:00 a.m.

For ticket information, click here.





