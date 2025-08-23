Multiple reported injuries after school bus crashes in Pennsylvania

A school bus carrying a team of high school footballers crashed in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to reporting from WPXI, multiple people were injured, with 21 in all taken to the hospital.

WXPI reports that there were 25 students on the bus, along with two coaches and the bus driver.

One person was reportedly life-flighted. Two were taken to a local children’s hospital, while some were taken to another local hospital by their parents.

The Aliquippa Jr. High School Football Team shared an update on Facebook, saying, "The team has left the scene of the earlier bus accident. Each player is being evaluated. Please take a moment to send a thought or prayer for each player or coach that was traveling this morning."

CBS reports that the Aliquippa superintendent said that he is heading to the hospital to check on the students.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group