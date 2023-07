LACEY, Wash. — Several animals died in a house fire in Lacey overnight.

Crews from Lacey Fire District 3 were summoned early Monday after neighbors called 911 to report seeing smoke coming from the home’s eaves.

Firefighters said multiple pets were pulled from the house during a search. Crews tried to resuscitate the animals, but none of the pets survived.

No injuries to people were reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group