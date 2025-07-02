Multiple fire departments keep rapidly growing fire in Granite Falls from reaching nearby homes

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A large brush fire in Granite Falls prompted a swift response from multiple fire departments and agencies to prevent it from spreading further.

The Granite Falls Fire Department responded to a large and actively growing fire at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

They soon realized they needed additional help to control it.

They were able to call in several neighboring fire departments and agencies to control the blaze.

With the additional help, they were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the cause of the fire and

A burn ban is in place for Snohomish County through August 31.

Residents are asked to exercise caution and report any signs of fire immediately.

Yesterday at 2:10 PM, Granite Falls Fire was dispatched to a brush fire in our response area. The first arriving unit... Posted by Granite Falls Fire on Wednesday, July 2, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group