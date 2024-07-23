Multiple crews respond to house fire in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — King County and Puget Sound firefighters responded to a house fire in Burien on Tuesday afternoon.

Roughly six fire crews showed up at the 11600 block of 23rd Avenue Southwest around 1 p.m.

According to a King County Fire Chief, an Amazon delivery driver one street over noticed the fire in the backyard and ran around to the other block, knocking on the door of the house on fire.

Nobody answered the door, but they were able to find a neighbor who could call the owner.

Luckily, fire crews say no humans or pets were home, but the house has substantial damage to the back and roof.

Crews say they will stay at the house for a few more hours, until it is safe to turn over to the homeowners.

King County Fire District #2 and Puget Sound Fire is on scene of a residential fire in the 11600 block of 23rd Avenue SW. pic.twitter.com/7hcFBPs2pi — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 23, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group