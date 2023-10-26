Mukilteo Ferry Terminal set for partial closures starting Oct. 29

MUKILTEO, Wash — Part of the State Route 525 vehicle holding lane for the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal, also known as the “Speedway,” will make nightly closures starting on Oct. 29.

WSDOT says the closures will continue until Nov. 3 while crews work to widen the bridge’s sidewalk which stands over the railroad track.

The terminal will still be accessible to travelers during the closure.

The following is a list of the closure times:

10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday morning, Nov. 1.

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Friday morning, Nov. 3.

The bridge was first built in 1941. Upgrades will include the addition of disability-compliant curb ramps and railing improvement.

After this initial closure, a seven-day continuous closure of the same holding lane will begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic during peak ferry times and a sidewalk detour will be provided for pedestrians.

