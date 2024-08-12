Muckleshoot Tribe partners with Seattle Aquarium bringing culture, science together

SEATTLE — A new partnership has been announced between the Seattle Aquarium and Muckleshoot Tribe that is expected to bring cultural and science opportunities to the aquarium.

This non-exclusive partnership will include new displays and visitor engagement designed to educate and inspire good stewardship of the water and wildlife of the Pacific Northwest.

“This partnership reflects the Muckleshoot Tribe’s deep connection to the Seattle waterfront where our ancestors celebrated the return of the salmon since time immemorial, as well as our support of the Aquarium’s cultural and science education programs, and our shared mission to inspire conservation in our marine environment,” said Muckleshoot Tribal Council Chair Jaison Elkins.

The partnership will include custom signage, cultural display, and shared hosting opportunities between the tribe and the aquarium.

“We are honored the Muckleshoot Tribe has selected the Seattle Aquarium for this exciting partnership,” said Aquarium President and CEO Bob Davidson. “It provides a new, unique opportunity for Indigenous voices to be prominently centered at the Aquarium. I hope it supports efforts to deepen our relationships with other tribes and Indigenous communities.”

Indigenous consultants and tribal leaders will have a direct impact on the design of the displays and education products that will be available at the aquarium.

“The Aquarium is on the homelands of the Coast Salish people and Indigenous science and knowledge are essential to understanding our ocean and restoring its health,” Davidson said.

The nearly completed Ocean Pavilion is expected to open on August 29.

