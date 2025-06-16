Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest goes cashless

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. — If you’re planning to visit the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, make sure you bring your debit or credit card.

According to the Forest Service, they’re transitioning to become primarily cashless for day and annual pass payments.

The transition will happen on June 21.

The Forest Service says there will be QR codes at trailheads, recreation sites, ranger stations, and visitor centers where a day use fee is required.

To use scan and pay, visitors should download the recreation.gov app on their phone for use offline at sites in the forest where cellular connectivity may be poor or non-existent.

Visitors may use scan and pay or the Northwest Forest Day Pass, Northwest Forest Pass Annual Pass, or America the Beautiful Pass at all sites requiring a fee.

“Reducing cash collections for recreation passes will reduce the amount of time forest staff spend managing cash and increase their availability to help visitors and manage recreation sites,” a news release from the Forest Service stated.

Passes can be purchased online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mbs/passes.

