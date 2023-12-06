Movie on UW rowing team’s journey to Olympics premiers in few weeks

We are just a few weeks away from the release of ‘Boys in the Boat.’

The film is about the University of Washington’s 1936 rowing team and their journey to the Berlin summer Olympics.

It’s based on the best-selling book by Daniel James who tells the story of Sequim native - Joe Rantz.

James and Rantz’s daughter Judy attended Tuesday’s King County Council meeting. The council declared December 25 to 31 ‘Boys in the Boat Week.’

You can catch the film in theaters on Christmas but if you want a sneak peek at what to expect, you can check out this new exhibit at the Museum of History and Industry in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.

It gives you the chance to experience Seattle’s rowing history first-hand. It features rare photos and items from the 1936 Olympic team and much more.

The exhibit runs until June 2.

