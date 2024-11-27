Move Over: 6 WSP vehicles hit in 5 days

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper’s vehicle was hit Tuesday night while responding to a collision.

The crash happened while the trooper was blocking a lane on northbound 167 near Interstate 405 for another collision.

According to a WSP post, the vehicle approaching the scene did not move over and struck the patrol vehicle.

The trooper was in his vehicle when it was hit and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The tow truck driver on the scene for the crash was also injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

WSP says the causing driver was not impaired.

The driver told troopers on the scene they could not merge over.

This is the 6th WSP patrol car hit in King County in the last 5 days.

