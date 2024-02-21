Local

Mountlake Terrace grad, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone featured in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

By KIRO 7 News Staff

96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Vanity Fair released its 30th annual Hollywood issue Wednesday, featuring 11 stars, including Mountlake Terrace High School’s Lily Gladstone.

In the issue, Gladstone, 37, talks about how she was living north of Seattle during the toughest days of the pandemic. She was on the brink of taking a seasonal job researching hornets when she got a call from iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese to audition for Killers of the Flower Moon.

She’s now a best actress Oscar nominee for her role in the movie, the first ever from an Indigenous American tribe.

Gladstone also talks about how she’s rekindled friendships from her Mountlake Terrace High School crew. She said her high school friends are planning an Oscars watch party, which might actually happen at the school’s old theater.

Gladstone won a Golden Globe Award last month.


