Mountlake Terrace grad, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone featured in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue

Vanity Fair released its 30th annual Hollywood issue Wednesday, featuring 11 stars, including Mountlake Terrace High School’s Lily Gladstone.

In the issue, Gladstone, 37, talks about how she was living north of Seattle during the toughest days of the pandemic. She was on the brink of taking a seasonal job researching hornets when she got a call from iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese to audition for Killers of the Flower Moon.

She’s now a best actress Oscar nominee for her role in the movie, the first ever from an Indigenous American tribe.

Gladstone also talks about how she’s rekindled friendships from her Mountlake Terrace High School crew. She said her high school friends are planning an Oscars watch party, which might actually happen at the school’s old theater.

Gladstone won a Golden Globe Award last month.





Presenting the 30th annual #VFHollywood Issue, our cheekiest yet, starring Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Jodie Comer, Lily Gladstone, Greta Lee, Charles Melton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan.



🔗: https://t.co/q98NkynQzU… pic.twitter.com/S5ID11nPag — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 21, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group