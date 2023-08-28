Mountlake Terrace Country Club fire causes $60,000 in damages

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Nile Country Club in Mountlake Terrace that caused $60,000 in damages on Sunday.

According to South County Fire, crews arrived at around 12:20 p.m. to see club employees spraying water from a garden hose onto the fire outside façade of the kitchen. Firefighters said they quickly had the flames under control within 20 minutes before they reached the inside of the club.

The building was evacuated and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by South County Fire.





