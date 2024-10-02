Mount Vernon drive-by shooting suspect arrested after running from police, captured in Bellingham

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Mount Vernon drive-by shooting suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase from Anacortes to Bellingham.

On September 30, Mount Vernon police were called to reports of gunshots on the 3000 block of East College Way.

When police arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Skagit Regional Health for treatment.

Following the investigation, a 28-year-old Oak Harbor man was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Around 11:17 p.m., the Anacortes Police Department located the suspect and tried to arrest him before he drove away.

The chase ended in Bellingham and the Washington State Patrol arrested the man.

The suspect was booked into Skagit County Jail for suspicion of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, and attempting to elude police.

