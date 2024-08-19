Mount Rainier National Park seeks input on timed entry program

ASHFORD, Wash — Mount Rainier National Park is asking the public for feedback on the timed entry reservation pilot program for visits to the Paradise and Sunrise Corridors that was unveiled this summer and will last through Labor Day 2024.

The pilot system is currently required for visitors coming into the park between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is intended to distribute visits more evenly during the busiest times of the day.

The goal is to reduce crowding, provide a better visitor experience, improve safety, and reduce impacts on park resources as visitation to the park continues to increase, said the park in a news release published on Monday.

Mount Rainier says visitation has grown from just over 1.1 million in 2013 to about 1.6 million in 2022. Most of those visits occur between July and September and are concentrated in a small number of destinations, including Paradise and Sunrise.

“We are eager to learn what visitors think of the pilot timed entry system we are testing out this summer,” said Superintendent Greg Dudgeon. “We want to hear how the pilot did or did not work for people before we finalize our long-term visitor use management plan for the Nisqually to Paradise Corridor at Mount Rainier National Park.”

Starting Monday, you can submit your comments online until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Sept. 15.

©2024 Cox Media Group