Motorhome fire destroys RV northeast of Marysville; cause under investigation

A fire destroyed a motorhome early Sunday morning northeast of Marysville, according to Snohomish County Fire District #22.

Firefighters with Getchell Fire responded around 5:35 a.m. to reports of a vehicle fire in the 8400 block of 108th Street Northeast.

When crews arrived, they found a fully engulfed Class A motorhome.

Fire District #22 received assistance from neighboring departments to battle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have not said whether anyone was inside the RV at the time.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

