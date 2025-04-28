Motorhome crash in Marysville sends one to hospital, two dogs rescued

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a motorhome crash Sunday afternoon in Marysville, according to the Marysville Fire District.

Crews responded to the crash in the 5200 block of 152nd Street. When they arrived, firefighters found the driver, a passenger, and two dogs trapped inside the vehicle.

All were safely extricated through a back window, officials said.

Medics transported one person to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

Marysville Fire District thanked North County Regional Fire Authority, Snohomish County Fire District 21, and Snohomish County 911 for assisting with the response.

In a statement, fire officials used the incident as a reminder for RV travelers to perform safety checks before hitting the road. They emphasized keeping emergency exits clear and accessible, securing items inside the vehicle to prevent injuries, and ensuring pets are tagged and microchipped in case they are separated during an accident.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

©2025 Cox Media Group