Motorcyclist threatened with gun in Redmond road rage incident

Officers with the Redmond Police Department responded to the report of a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 7900 block of 168th Avenue Northeast on July 13 at about 2:20 p.m.

A motorcyclist reported that a vehicle sped by as he was leaving the Redmond Town Center parking lot, nearly striking him.

At the next stop sign, the motorcyclist pulled alongside the vehicle and advised the driver of the danger.

The 32-year-old male driver exited his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot the motorcyclist.

The driver then returned to his vehicle and drove away.

He was later detained on Highway 520 at the 40th Street exit.

The victim identified the suspect, and police took him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police said that a search of the suspect’s criminal history revealed multiple first-degree robbery convictions.

The suspect was then taken to King County Jail.

