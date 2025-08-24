Local

Motorcyclist rescued after falling 200 feet down ravine near Lake Holm

By KIRO 7 News Staff
LAKE HOLM, Wash. — Rescue crews in Lake Holm responded to an accident on Saturday where a motorcyclist went over a guardrail and fell nearly 200 feet down a ravine, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The accident happened near 15700 Auburn Black Diamond Road and a technical rescue team set up a rope system to lower a stretcher down into the ravine.

The motorcyclist was raised back to road level and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle, according to a post on X.

It is not known what led to the crash.

