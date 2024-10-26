Motorcyclist dead after Thurston County crash Friday evening

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist from Duvall died after a crash on Interstate 5, near MP88 in Thurston County, Washington, Friday evening, according to an incident report from Washinton State Patrol early Saturday morning.

According to the report, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-5, just south of MP88 in the second lane, when they struck a car that was traveling in the same direction in the third lane. After the motorcyclist struck the car, they then hit the right barrier along the roadway.

The car stopped and the motorcyclist stopped on the right shoulder, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name as of Saturday morning.

The driver and passenger of the car, two women in their 30s, were left uninjured as a result of the crash. They both were reportedly wearing a seat belt.

The roadway was blocked for more than four hours following the incident.

There were no further details to provide at this time.









