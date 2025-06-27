Motorcyclist crashes into fence after speeding past deputy twice

HOQUIAM, Wash. — A motorcyclist was taken into custody on earlier this week after running from deputies, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was speeding on Olympic Highway late Wednesday night.

When the deputy tried to pull over the motorcycle near Deer Park, the rider kept going.

The deputy eventually lost sight of the bike.

The same deputy tried to pull over the motorcycle rider a second time, but they turned around Abderdeen Lake Road and the deputy wasn’t able to catch up.

Some time later, a Washington State Patrol trooper alerted the sheriff’s office that they had detained a driver of a motorcycle that had crashed near Wishkah Bridge.

No injuries were reported, though there was minor property damage to a fence.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for felony eluding.

