Motorcycle rider arrested, pulls gun during traffic stop in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — An unlicensed motorcyclist was arrested after being found with a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Pierce County.

At 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 24, a Pierce County deputy spotted a motorcycle speeding in the opposite direction with no registration.

The deputy said the rider waved as he drove past.

The deputy followed the rider until he stopped at the 7800 block of 174th Street Court East.

After stopping the rider, the suspect turned off his bike but restarted it as the deputy approached.

According to the PCSO, the deputy believed the rider was preparing to flee so he ran to the suspect and pushed him off the bike.

As the rider recovered from the push, he grabbed a gun from his waistband and threw it over the fence.

This prompted the deputy to pull his gun and hold the rider at gunpoint until additional deputies arrived to help make the arrest.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of illegally possessing a gun, driving on a suspended license, obstruction, and having a stolen gun.

