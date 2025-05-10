Mother’s Day weekend: Where to treat Mom in the Seattle area

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Mother’s Day Weekend is here, and the top priority should be spending time with Mom and the moms in your life, but if you still need ideas on what to do, we’ve got you covered!

Pick the perfect bouquet at the Flower Festival at Pike Place Market. There will be 35 local farmers selling, and there will be live music all day. This is going down on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Capitol Hill this weekend, it is Pierogi Fest. In addition to tons of tasty food to enjoy, there will also be Polish clothes for sale, a beer garden, and a performance from a Polish choir. This is going on at the Polish Cultural Center from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

In the Beacon Hill neighborhood on Saturday, you can check out the first of four Beacon Arts Street Fairs. It’s free to attend and it’s all about Mother’s Day. There will be music from female-led bands, poetry writing, family fun like story time, art projects and dance workshops, plus food, an art market and a garden share for those working on your yards.

Spring fests, bonsais for Mother’s Day weekend in Seattle area

In Edmonds at the Frances Anderson Playfield on Saturday, it is the Edmonds Spring Fest. This free all-ages event has over 100 vendors, plenty of food trucks, and the perfect place to find something for Mom.

If you want something a little more tranquil for Mom, check out BonsaiFest at the Pacific Bonsai Museum in Federal Way. This event is free, and there will be hundreds of bonsais to check out and appreciate the craft that goes into each one. There will also be live bonsai-making demonstrations and special exhibitions that highlight all things bonsai. You can grab a bonsai for mom, enjoy food trucks and there’s fun for the kids as well.

Seattle Beer Week is underway starting Friday and running through next week. One of the headline events is Friday night at 5 p.m. at the Beveridge Place Pub, where there will be 10 casks of beer from 10 different Seattle Breweries on tap for people to enjoy. Not to mention events and specials all week long at a ton of spots around Seattle. Don’t forget to try the Official Beer of Seattle Beer Week as well, the Group Project. Get more details on all the events and the schedule right here.

This is one of the cooler community events of the spring, if you ask me, Saturday in West Seattle is the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day. Over 500 homes will be hosting sales and if you are looking for something in particular, you can use the helpful search features on the West Seattle Blog to find listed items.

Reptile shows and sporting events

At the Evergreen State Fairgrounds on Saturday, you and the family can learn about the wonderful world of reptiles at the Seattle Metro Reptile Expo. This event has been going on since 2009 and for those that are a fan of these creatures, you’ll be face to face with reptiles, bugs, arachnids, and amphibians. You can find more details right here.

Take your mom out to the ballgame as the red hot Mariners are back in town. The Toronto Blue Jays come to town and there’s promo events for every game this weekend. Also, in the world of sports, the Seattle Reign take on the Houston Dash Sunday at 5 p.m. at Lumen Field.

Here’s an event sent by a listener:

The U.S. Air Force Woodwind Quintet is putting on free concerts this weekend, one in Bellingham Friday night at Western Washington University (WWU) at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday on Mercer Island. They are also offering a masterclass at WWU at 5 p.m. before the performance.

What are you getting into this weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group