Port Orchard mother booked for DUI after crashing into tree with children in the SUV

SOUTH KITSAP, Wash. — Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office say they booked a mother into custody Wednesday after she crashed into a tree with her children in the backseat while under the influence.

The department posted about the crash on Facebook Friday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened Wednesday night on Southeast Burley Olalla Road. When deputies arrived, they found that the driver, a 29-year-old woman, had driven a Toyota 4Runner had driven off the road, destroyed a guard railing, careened down an embankment, and crashed into a tree.

The children, a 7 and 9-year-old, were both taken to Mary Bridge Hospital for precautionary evaluation, according to deputies. A social worker at the hospital initially told law enforcement that the children did not have life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. But deputies later learned that the youngest had more serious injuries. There has been no update regarding their condition as of Friday afternoon.

The mother was arrested with a .18 blood-alcohol level and booked into the Kitsap County Jail for DUI, reckless endangerment - domestic violence, and vehicular assault. She is being held without bail.

The mother was arrested two years ago for another DUI and convicted of first-degree negligent driving.





©2024 Cox Media Group