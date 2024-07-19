Moses Lake man sentenced for arson over drug debt

David Alexander Maybee, 25, of Moses Lake, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for Malicious Destruction of Property by Fire following a guilty plea.

Maybee was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Court documents reveal that on January 21, 2022, Maybee and three others arrived at a Motel 6 in Moses Lake.

Maybee and another man exited the vehicle and approached an Audi parked in the motel parking lot.

The man, using a water bottle filled with gasoline, poured the fuel over the Audi and ignited it while Maybee served as a lookout.

The Moses Lake Fire Department and the Moses Lake Police Department extinguished the fire, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

Investigations revealed that Maybee and his accomplices acted under the direction of a local drug dealer to settle a drug debt with the expectation of receiving a cash reward.

In addition to the arson, Maybee was involved in a robbery at a local Carl’s Jr. in February 2022 to pay off his own drug debt.

He was sentenced to 171 months in custody by the Grant County Superior Court.

During the same month, Maybee and an accomplice also broke into a home in Moses Lake, stealing firearms and ammunition.

Judge Rice highlighted Maybee’s “atrocious” criminal history, warning that any future offenses could result in a life sentence.

“This case starkly demonstrates the dangerous nexus between illicit drugs and violence. Mr. Maybee participated in an arson to settle a drug debt that placed our first responders and entire community at risk,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref said. “I am grateful for our strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement who protect our neighborhoods and work so effectively with our office to hold accountable individuals who are the largest drivers of violent crime.”

