More than 40 firefighters respond to two-alarm fire in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — The South County Fire says that nearly 40 firefighters responded to a house fire near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds. Firefighters got a call about a house fire in Edmonds at 4 a.m. on Friday.The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire because of how large the property was, which required more resources. The Shoreline Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire. Because of the smoke and fire, the main building serverly damaged along with the garage and two cars.South County Fire says that no one was in the home or was hurt because of the fire. They are investigating the cause of the fire.

