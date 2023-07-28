More guns being confiscated at Sea-Tac than ever before

SEATAC, Wash. — More guns are being confiscated at Seattle Tacoma International Airport than ever before.

The TSA wants to remind everyone to properly store any firearms before getting to the airport or they will face a hefty fine.

Anytime a TSA agent finds a gun they have to stop all operations and wait for police.

“The most recent firearm discovery was (Thursday),” said Lorie Dankers, spokesperson for TSA.

So far this year, TSA agents at SEA say they have found 68 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage, and it’s only July.

“More than 85% of those are loaded, and the vast majority of those have one in the chamber ready to go,” said Dankers.

Looking back, Dankers says that’s four more firearms than this time last year, and almost double compared to 2019.

“First question would be, ‘Why do you need it on a plane,’” said traveler Walt Irwin.

Travelers can face a nearly $15,000 fine for not properly storing firearms.

"Oh, I forgot it was in there." Our officers keep hearing this phrase way too often. In fact, so far in 2023, with the period ending on June 30th, they’ve discovered 3,251 #guns in carry-on, 92% of them loaded! Don’t be the next to be fined up to $14.9k: https://t.co/AHZsVjZBT6 pic.twitter.com/XQ4Gh3OlYb — TSA (@TSA) July 21, 2023

“I didn’t know it was that much, but that’s a lot,” said Irwin.

TSA says the proper way to travel with a gun is to store it in your checked bag.

“You need to unload the firearm, you need to take the magazine out of the firearm. Then what you’re going to do is place that in a locked hard-sided case. You can buy those at any sports store for around $20,” said Dankers.

Dankers says any ammunition should also go inside the case, which should be locked with a key only the owner has. She also says the airline needs to be notified.

“Well, when I did it several years back it wasn’t that big of a hassle… Why do you need to take it in the first place if you do check it, if you don’t go by the rules, right?” said Irwin.

