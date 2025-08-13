Mooving on: Whatcom County’s favorite escape artist finds a new home

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Saturday was a big mooving day for Whatcom County’s most famous escape artist.

Do you remember Mabel the cow? She eluded law enforcement in the Bellingham area for nearly two months.

Last August, she escaped her livestock trailer with another cow friend, who was quickly captured.

Over the weekend, Mabel found a new home at Heaven on Earth Animal Retirement Sanctuary.

The Whatcom Humane Society says she was greeted immediately by her new pasture mates, Daphne & Pepper.

Every human on site cried lots of happy tears,” the Whatcom Humane Society shared online.

“We are so grateful to them for welcoming Mabel to their sanctuary where she can continue to share her amazing story,” the Humane Society said.

You can see the video of her arrival at the Heaven on Earth Animal Retirement Sanctuary here.

