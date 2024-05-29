Local

Monroe police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Monroe police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The suspect reportedly posed as a vendor at a local business and is suspected of stealing a significant amount of merchandise.

Any information about the suspect or incident can be sent to police@monroewa.gov or call (360) 794-6300.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read