Monroe police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The suspect reportedly posed as a vendor at a local business and is suspected of stealing a significant amount of merchandise.

Any information about the suspect or incident can be sent to police@monroewa.gov or call (360) 794-6300.

