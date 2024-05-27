Monroe man pleads guilty to federal fentanyl charges

NEWARK, N.J. — 48-year-old Jose Luis Pineda Torres of Monroe, WA pleaded guilty to fentanyl possession with intent to distribute after he was found with over 13 pounds of pills and powder.

The case against Pineda Torres was filed in US District Court in New Jersey.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Pineda Torres traveled to a warehouse in Secaucus, New Jersey, where boxes of fentanyl were loaded into his vehicle.

Pineda Torres now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 29.

