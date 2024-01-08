Monday marks last day to weigh in on impacts from devastating Snohomish County floods

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Monday marks the final day to weigh in on the impacts of flooding that hit Snohomish County in early December.

The survey was first released to the public on Dec. 11. It will close at the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 8.

The form was set up by Snohomish County Emergency Management for anyone whose home or business was impacted. It asks respondents to detail the extent of any damage from December’s flooding, whether the property was covered by insurance, and whether it impacted any living areas. It also includes a space to submit photos of damage.

The survey will help determine what sort of recovery efforts are needed should this happen again in the future.

You can find it at this link.

