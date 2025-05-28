Local

Mobile home rolls on I-90 near Spokane

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a mobile home rolled on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before noon, heading westbound.

Troopers say it’s blocking several lanes, and drivers should expect significant delays.

No word on what caused it to roll or whether anyone was hurt.

Troopers are setting up a detour for the time being.

