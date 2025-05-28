Mobile home rolls on I-90 near Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a mobile home rolled on Interstate 90 Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before noon, heading westbound.

Troopers say it’s blocking several lanes, and drivers should expect significant delays.

No word on what caused it to roll or whether anyone was hurt.

Troopers are setting up a detour for the time being.

Heads up to travelers that WB I-90 is blocked just before the Salnave/SR 92 interchange west of Spokane. Expect significant delays. https://t.co/DorN5CN5Jl — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) May 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group