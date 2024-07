SEATTLE — Seattle Police are looking for an endangered woman with dementia.

Dolores Gentry was last seen in the 100 block of 23rd Avenue near the Central District.

She is described as Black, 77 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 157 pounds.

She has a medium build, and her gray hair is worn in a short afro.

Dolores was last seen wearing a pink beanie, trench coat and white shoes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call 911.

