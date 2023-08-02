Missing Seattle woman found safe in Maui after days of unanswered calls from family

Police in Maui announced they had found a woman who had been missing in Hawaii since July 25, according to a social media post from the Maui Police Department.

Sarah Connelly, 30, was reported missing that Tuesday evening after she was scheduled to fly off the island to California on July 19 but decided to extend her stay on Maui.

Her family had not heard from her since Friday, July 21, and reported her missing Tuesday, July 25.

Calls to her cell phone went unanswered.

Her family said they were concerned because the lack of contact from her was out of character.

According to Sarah’s social media, she moved to Seattle in October 2022.

According to the Maui Police Department, Sarah was found on July 29 at 7:26 a.m. by Lahaina patrol officers. She declined further assistance.

